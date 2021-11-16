Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.