Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

