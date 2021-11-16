Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

VEU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

