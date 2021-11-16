Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $55,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 48,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

