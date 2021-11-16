Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,535,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 48,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

