Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 166,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

