Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 621,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OYST stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $305.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

