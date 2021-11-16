Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.68% of Maiden worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth $40,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

