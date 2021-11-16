Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 12,199 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Marine Products worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Marine Products Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

