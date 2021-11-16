Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 135,950 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Retractable Technologies worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

RVP opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 84.68%.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.