Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

