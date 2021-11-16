Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Akouos worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Akouos by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

