Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $448.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $322.50 and a 52 week high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

