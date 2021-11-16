Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 66.4% in October

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $93.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

