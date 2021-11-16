Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.44

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.44 and last traded at $220.24, with a volume of 2878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.82.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.