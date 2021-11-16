Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.