Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

