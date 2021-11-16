Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.