Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

