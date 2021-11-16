Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,269. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

