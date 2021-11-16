Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.