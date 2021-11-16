Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Newman & Schimel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Newman & Schimel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

