Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day moving average of $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.21 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.