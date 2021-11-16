Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $124,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $242.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,494. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

