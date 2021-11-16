Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.