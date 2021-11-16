Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lowered by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 12.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

