Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VREX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

