Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

