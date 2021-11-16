Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew J. Wallach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.75 and a 200 day moving average of $304.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

