Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 7%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 88,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,119,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

