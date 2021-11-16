Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 189.7% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,642,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,900,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

