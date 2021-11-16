Venus Price Reaches $22.65 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Venus has a market capitalization of $260.15 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.65 or 0.00038211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,484,806 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

