VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average is $240.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $193.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.