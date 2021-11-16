Verge Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $431.88 million and $37.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00380307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.