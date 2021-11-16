VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0429 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $276.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,251.41 or 0.97762079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.00551894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,327,177 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

