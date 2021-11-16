Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.88

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.88 and last traded at $218.03, with a volume of 445931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

