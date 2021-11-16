Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.03% of Verra Mobility worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $15,827,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $11,538,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $8,433,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 477,611 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,317,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,101,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

