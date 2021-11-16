Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.57

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.57 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 30.43 ($0.40), with a volume of 454,651 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.