Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 10,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

