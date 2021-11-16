Vesper (VSP) Market Cap Achieves $35.51 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $35.51 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $6.56 or 0.00010812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00069469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,976.24 or 1.00558881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.75 or 0.07057940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,498 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

