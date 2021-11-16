Viberate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $1.29 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.