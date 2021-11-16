VIMworld Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $43.99 million and $447,132.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.