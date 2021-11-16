Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €108.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.56 ($124.19).

Shares of DG traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €94.63 ($111.33). The stock had a trading volume of 765,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.90 and its 200 day moving average is €91.63.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

