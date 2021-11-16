Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.63

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.63 ($107.80) and traded as high as €94.36 ($111.01). Vinci shares last traded at €93.75 ($110.29), with a volume of 687,206 shares.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.31 ($123.90).

Get Vinci alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.63.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.