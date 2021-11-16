Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,620,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,018,526.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of -1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

