Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.20. 53,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,379. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

