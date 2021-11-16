Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,676 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $30,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

