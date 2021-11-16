Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,466 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

