Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 108,205 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB stock remained flat at $$25.73 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

