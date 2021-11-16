Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $13.31 Million in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

